Flexa, Aurus partner to bring digital currency payments to retailers

Using Flexa, merchants connected to Aurus can now opt in to accept any of the of digital currencies supported on the Flexa network, including cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, and Dogecoin. Aurus's payments solution will enable the Flexa network across a wide variety of merchant industries, including specialty retail, department stores, health and beauty, grocery, automotive, as well as QSR and fine dining.
According to the press release, merchants who accept these types of payments via Flexa are protected against fraud or loss from the time of authorisation. The partnership aims to reduce the overhead of this new form of payments and also expand their reach to access digitally savvy customers.
