Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Fiserv integrates Posnet to accept online payments in Argentina

Thursday 30 April 2020 14:10 CET | News

US-based fintech Fiserv has integrated Posnet, an Argentina-based First Data company, to enable contactless payments for Argentinian merchants. 

Fiserv, through its Payment Link offering, is helping businesses continue to operate in a changing environment. Payment Link allows consumers to use cards to pay for purchases using a PC or mobile device, without the need to download any specific app. 

Businesses can use their Posnet terminal to create and provide a hyperlink to their customers through email, SMS (text), Instagram, WhatsApp, Telegram, Google Hangouts and other social media networks. The buyer can then access the hyperlink to pay with a card. Businesses can implement this modality in their websites efficiently and quickly. Buyers will be able to carry out transactions with any national or international debit and credit card and access their local plans.

Fiserv has announced that existing Posnet clients will not have to pay any additional cost for the Payment Link capability nor will they have to register to access this new means of payment. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Fiserv, Ponte, online payments, fintech, First Data, contactless payments, Payment Link, mobile payments, Instagram, WhatsApp, Telegram, Google Hangouts
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Argentina
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like