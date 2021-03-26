Fiserv acquires Pineapple Payments

According to the press release, the company will continue to provide payment processing services to Pineapple Payments merchants, while enhancing its delivery of an array of customer-focused solutions.The acquisition will expand the reach of payment solutions from Fiserv, including the CoPilot partner platform, Clover and Clover Connect, through the technology- and relationship-led distribution channels of Pineapple Payments.
Founded in 2016, Pineapple Payments provides payment processing, proprietary technology, and omnichannel payment acceptance solutions for integrated software vendors (ISVs) and small and medium businesses (SMBs). The company currently serves more than 25,000 merchants.
Furthermore, the transaction is subject to customary approvals and closing conditions and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions