Fintech Mooncard secures EUR 37 million in Series C financing

The fintech offers a card solution for automating expense and expense reporting processes and currently serves over 6000 public and private institutions. The aim now is to establish a permanent presence in the European market. Both the Mooncard payment card and the approval process can be configured for each employee or user profile. For special cases, supervisors or administrators can be automatically notified via SMS, so that they can react in real-time.
Mooncard users can offer their employees the Mooncard virtual card for one-off and regular expenses. The card can be customised with specific ceilings depending on the employee’s needs. Namely, up to 1 month for immediate expenses or up to 3 years for recurring expenses. The administrator benefits from advanced settings to manage their employees' permissions as for each payment users receive real-time notification that facilitates management. This also reduces the risk of theft or loss because it is possible to validate payments upstream and decide on the types of expenses authorised.
