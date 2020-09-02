Sections
Emburse, Mastercard develop capabilities to streamline Amazon Business purchase expenses

Wednesday 2 September 2020 12:38 CET | News

Emburse has announced a new benefit for Amazon Business customers, thanks to a new integrated solution for Mastercard corporate cardholders. 

According to the press release, Amazon Business launched new features and benefits tailored to the needs of businesses. Therefore, Mastercard corporate cardholders can now benefit from automated receipt generation and itemisation of their expenses within their Emburse expense automation solution.  

Amazon Business customers previously had to upload purchase e-receipts into their expense solution and, if their employer required line-item breakdowns of purchases, they also had to manually create an expense item for each product. E-receipts then needed to be reconciled with corporate credit cards. Leveraging merchant Level 3 card transaction data eliminates the need for Amazon Business customers to manually submit their receipt to their expense management solution, following the purchase click on the Amazon Business site. 

Furthermore, the integrated solution automatically renders e-receipts directly in the customer’s receipt wallet within the expense solution. Once in the receipt wallet, each transaction is automatically parsed into individual line items and categorised based on the customer’s purchasing history and company policies. This eliminates the need for customers to manually enter each product as a single expense and provides line-item clarity for administrators to ensure that the spend is compliant. 


