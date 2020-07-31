CVS Pharmacy to roll out a contactless payment option with PayPal

According to Chain Store Age, the company will offer the contactless payment method at all of its 8,200 standalone stores across the country. Moreover, thanks to PayPal's partnership with payments technology company InComm, shoppers will be enabled to pay for their items without the need to touch a keypad or sign a receipt, in a secure environment.
Furthermore, by using PayPal QR codes, customers can benefit from PayPal’s wallet features in CVS stores, including the ability to pay by using stored debit or credit cards, bank accounts, PayPal balance, or PayPal credit. Besides, With Venmo QR codes, customers are allowed to pay by using their Venmo balance, or Venmo rewards. Additionally, if customers use PayPal or Venmo QR codes as payment methods, PayPal will not charge them any fees.
Overall, CVS Pharmacy will launch the PayPal and Venmo QR codes options to stores nationwide in the fourth quarter of 2020. In addition, the integration with CVS Pharmacy is part of a multi-year agreement between PayPal and InComm to bring acceptance of PayPal and Venmo QR codes to retailers across the country.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions