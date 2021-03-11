|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Computop introduces Visa Click to Pay in Europe

Thursday 11 March 2021 14:15 CET | News

Computop, a global payment processor, has made the Click to Pay with Visa e-wallet available to retailers in Europe following its launch in the US in 2020. 

Once registered in the wallet, customers can pay with their credit card without entering any further data. This will enable online transactions, facilitated by Computop transferring card data in the background, while the invoice and shipping address are transferred automatically.

A Visa Token is used to ensure the security of customer data. All card features are encrypted for each transaction and transmitted with a cryptogram. This procedure also impacts the transaction risk analysis, which helps to avoid the inconvenience of separate authentication of the cardholder in accordance with the PSD2 regulation. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Visa, credit card, e-wallet, PSD2
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like