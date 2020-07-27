Sections
News

Cohort Go incorporates in Brazil, reveals money transfer solution for Brazilian students

Monday 27 July 2020 14:52 CET | News

International payment solutions provider Cohort Go has incorporated in Brazil. 

Partnered with local Brazilian bank, Itau, Cohort Go has provided a cost-effective money transfer solution for Brazilian students studying internationally. 

Via this expanded offering for Brazilian students, Cohort Go is building on existing payment options to provide added convenience, a facilitated payment process, and cost savings for those with an Itau bank account. 


Keywords: Cohort Go, Brazil, payments, bank accounts, money transfer
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Brazil
