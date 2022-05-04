|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Citi launches SEPA Instant Payments in Europe

Wednesday 4 May 2022 13:48 CET | News

Banking group Citi has announced the launch of Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) Instant Payments in Europe, increasing the bank’s global instant payments offer.

The new feature allows clients to pay and receive money from 36 SEPA countries instantly, increasing the seamless process for cross-border money transfers. The SEPA Credit Transfers are processed within seconds, 24/7, and makes funds available immediately to recipients. Payments can be made to and received from any participating banks located in one of the 38 countries that currently are part of the SEPA zone.

The offering gives clients access through Citi’s platforms, including CitiDirect and CitiConnect to execute instant payments. Boasting standardised connectivity platforms, customers can also benefit from a scalable solution to facilitate rapid global expansion within an existing coherent architecture.

On the other hand, businesses can leverage SEPA Instant Payments and deploy the solution for additional cases, including on-demand payments. Ultimately, the solution offers corporates increased flexibility and a variety of choices when it comes to payment methods.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: SEPA, SEPA Direct Debit, SEPA API Access Scheme, cross-border payments, instant payments, online banking, money transfer, bank transfer
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Citi
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Citi

|
Discover all the Company news on Citi and other articles related to Citi in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like