BridgerPay launches Paywith, a new payment checkout offering

The new offering aims to cater to the needs of customers by facilitating payment using a range of methods and, thus, it addresses the need for convenience when making purchases. The methods made available to customers are credit cards, debit cards, and e-wallets, among others.
Paywith is now available to businesses worldwide. The new product can be integrated into a business’ website. To do so, one has to insert the PayWith button into the checkout flow or integrate it into the BridgerPay checkout.
Officials from BridgerPay have stated in the official announcement that the latest release is part of its strategy of offering solutions that make payments easier for customers. The new product is expected to empower both businesses and customers and to have an impact on the industry.
The new launch is in line with the trend of addressing the demand for hassle-free consumer payment experiences. Over the past three years, consumers have rapidly embraced new technologies when it comes to payments.
BridgerPay is a payment operations platform that was designed to automate all payment flows. The fintech aims to enable businesses to scale their payments, insights and revenue by leveraging its unified agnostic software.
One of its products is Bridger Retry, a product that enables businesses to rescue up to 30% of declined payments within payment sessions. The offering works by collecting card payments that have been declined due to technical reasons and submitting them to a fallback provider for approval.
In 2022, the fintech garnered attention after it was announced that it launched a self-onboarding payment operation platform after it received USD 6 million in funding. That same year, BridgerPay partnered with ecommerce platform PrestaShop in a joint venture to launch a new module that would facilitate payment scalability for ecommerce merchants.
