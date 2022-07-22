Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

BridgerPay partners PrestaShop and launches a module for merchants

Friday 22 July 2022 13:18 CET | News

Cyprus-based payments platform BridgerPay has teamed with ecommerce platform PrestaShop, launching a new module for ecommerce merchants to scale payments.

PrestaShop is an ecommerce platform, with customisation capabilities and scalability. With nearly 300,000 sites already using its software across the globe, it is an open-source ecommerce solution in Europe and Latin America. BridgerPay adds a new dimension to the intuitiveness of the CMS, offering merchants more control over their payments, including refunds.

The partnership, together with the self-serve integration process for merchants, will allow PrestaShop merchants to scale their store and grow their revenue, solve any payment pains that its merchants may be facing, offer a flexible, drag-and-drop technology for payment automations, help the ecommerce platform cater more effectively to regions that are currently under-served from a payments perspective, and helps merchants scale faster.

BridgerPay is already PrestaShop’s default payment integration in 17 countries, spread across 4 continents. The payments platform’s company officials stated that this is an opportunity for all merchants, but particularly for those in regions under-served by payment providers. BridgerPay can find, connect, and optimise payment providers for any merchant and increase their growth.

BridgerPay’s module is currently live on PrestaShop's marketplace and can also be accessed from the company’s self-onboarding signup, where any merchant can create a free account, activate their module, and connect their processors in a matter of minutes.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: ecommerce, merchant, payment processing, partnership, marketplace
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Bridgerpay, PrestaShop
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Bridgerpay

|

PrestaShop

|
Discover all the Company news on Bridgerpay and other articles related to Bridgerpay in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like