News

Boku launches with Pearl Abyss to extend mobile payments and e-wallets services

Thursday 21 May 2020 14:32 CET | News

UK-based carrier commerce operator Boku has launched Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) and e-wallet payment services for Korea-based game developer Pearl Abyss Corp.

 

The launch countries include Russia, Turkey, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore and alongside carrier billing will also include local e-wallet payment services such as RabbitLinePay, GCash, GoPay, OVO, Dana, GrabPay.

Boku provides carrier commerce and mobile identity solutions. Boku’s technology platform, which is linked to more than 177 mobile network operators worldwide, verifies user identity, executes payments, and provisions new services, simplifying daily mobile interactions between consumers and digital organizations.


