News

BNPL operator Addi raises USD 140 million

Thursday 9 September 2021 15:04 CET | News

Fintech startup Addi, based in Colombia and Brazil, has raised an equity funding for USD 75 million as an extension of its Series B, bringing the company’s 90-day funding total to USD 140 million.

The funding was led by Greycroft with participation from new investors GGV Capital, Citius Capital, and Intersection Growth Partners, as well as existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, Citius VC, Endeavor Catalyst, Foundation Capital, Monashees, and Quona Capital. 

Union Square’s Opportunity Fund also participated in the round, after having led the previous round. The company disclosed that this new round has nearly tripled its valuation into the `hundreds of millions`. 

Addi will use the funds to continue to scale its current operations in Brazil and Colombia, and expand into Mexico in early 2022. Additionally, the company will enhance its BNPL offering while allowing customers and merchants to pay in new ways through its platform and its app, which launches later in September 2021. 



Keywords: funding, BNPL, instalment payments, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Colombia
