BigCommerce to integrate with Chargify

The joint Chargify integration provides B2B and/or B2C merchants with a solution to manage, track and analyse subscription activity to decrease churn and strengthen customer relationships to influence lifetime value. It provides a recurring billing and subscription management suite for B2B or B2B2C companies in order to support their ecommerce billing and pricing models.
With a one-click install, merchants can use Open Source Checkout to sell their products on subscription directly through their BigCommerce store, removing the need to change existing third-party systems that rely on orders, inventory or customer goal tracking.
This will remove the need for development work in order to introduce subscription options to their customers while giving merchants the ability to monitor and analyse their revenue growth in real-time via a centralised dashboard.
