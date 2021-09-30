|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

BigCommerce to integrate with Chargify

Thursday 30 September 2021 14:17 CET | News

BigCommerce, a US-based open SaaS ecommerce platform, has announced it will integrate with Chargify to manage subscriptions.

The joint Chargify integration provides B2B and/or B2C merchants with a solution to manage, track and analyse subscription activity to decrease churn and strengthen customer relationships to influence lifetime value. It provides a recurring billing and subscription management suite for B2B or B2B2C companies in order to support their ecommerce billing and pricing models.

With a one-click install, merchants can use Open Source Checkout to sell their products on subscription directly through their BigCommerce store, removing the need to change existing third-party systems that rely on orders, inventory or customer goal tracking. 

This will remove the need for development work in order to introduce subscription options to their customers while giving merchants the ability to monitor and analyse their revenue growth in real-time via a centralised dashboard.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: SaaS, B2B payments, BigCommerce, partnership, merchants, subscription payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like