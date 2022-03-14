|
BigCommerce and Bolt to offer one-click Checkout for SMEs

US-headquartered BigCommerce has extended its partnership with Bolt to allow SMEs in the US to set up the Bolt One-Click Checkout payment solution.

Bolt can be pre-built into merchants’ BigCommerce stores allowing them to deliver one-click transactions to create seamless shopping experiences that move customers beyond the ‘buy’ button, driving engagement and increasing conversion rates by up to 53%, according to the former.

With Bolt, merchants have access to checkout-ready shoppers in its network, allowing them to shop with a single identity across a merchant’s site, removing log-in or password requirements, and establishing an instant connection to inspire brand loyalty and repeat business. Bolt’s agnostic architecture gives merchants the flexibility to connect to existing payment solutions already in place.

Key benefits for merchants, according to the press release, include increased conversion rates, further customer reach by giving merchants access to Bolt’s network, scalability with flexible integration due to the company’s pre-built integrations of payment processors, data insights into transactions, and easy configuration within the BigCommerce control panel.

Bolt officials said that they’re happy to offer this integrated solution that enables BigCommerce merchants to keep their existing guest checkout, while taking advantage of the increased conversion rate enabled by Bolt’s built-in one-click checkout. They’ve streamlined installation to make sure businesses of all sizes have nearly instant access to their network of shoppers.


