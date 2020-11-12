|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Barclaycard Germany, Amazon launch instalment payment option through Amazon.de

Thursday 12 November 2020 13:31 CET | News

Barclaycard Germany has partnered with Amazon to offer an instalment option for purchases above EUR 100 made through Amazon.de.

According to IBS Intelligence, the partnership will enable Amazon's customers to pay for their purchases in instalments directly during the checkout process, while also having the option of setting up instalment payments for their future purchases.

Barclaycard Germany will offer purchase financing through Amazon.de at a competitive APR of 7.69%, enabling users to use the agreed rolling credit line added to their wallet on future purchases. Consumers can also choose to make one-off repayments or pay the balance early in full.

Moreover, Barclaycard announced the launch of Barclaycard Payment Intelligence (BPI), a service using in-depth data analytics for equipping procurement departments with a fair picture of their supply chain-driving cost efficiencies. The service comes to help customers develop the right payment solutions for their various suppliers quickly, IBS Intelligence stated.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Barclaycard Germany, business partnership, Amazon, instalment payments, Amazon.de, checkout, Barclaycard Payment Intelligence, BPI
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like