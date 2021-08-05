|
Apis Partners invests USD 32 mln in Indonesia digital payments firm

Friday 6 August 2021 14:44 CET | News

UK-based private equity asset manager Apis Partners has invested USD 32 million in DOKU, a digital payments company owned by Emtek Group, based in Indonesia.

Founded in 2007, DOKU earns the majority of its revenue by processing online payments for large and small businesses in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Having secured an e-money license from Bank Indonesia in 2012, DOKU then launched its e-money product for the first time in April 2013. Today, DOKU’s electronic money has been used by more than 1 million Indonesian consumers and DOKU has teamed up with more than 22,000 merchants. DOKU continues to develop its electronic money product.


Keywords: funding, e-money, digital payments, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Indonesia
