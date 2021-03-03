|
APEXX Global introduces Buy Now Pay Later Aggregator

Wednesday 3 March 2021 12:25 CET | News

APEXX Global, a global payments platform, has launched a Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Aggregator for merchants. 

APEXX’s new Aggregator will allow merchants to access BNPL solutions that have signed up to the product, or other APEXX services, through one API. In turn, consumers around the world will be able to choose from a range of BNPL options and select the plan that helps them to best manage their finances.

So far, Openpay, Afterpay, a business unit within Arvato Financial Solutions, ClearPay/AfterPay, Tabby, and Zip.Co have signed up to APEXX’s BNPL Aggregator. This initial sign up of BNPLs will provide financing options for consumers, and market coverage across Europe, the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Mexico. 


