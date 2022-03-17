|
Allied Payment Network teams with Bankjoy to offer digital payment tools

Thursday 17 March 2022 12:46 CET | News

US-based mobile banking provider Bankjoy has integrated Allied Payment Network's digital money movement product into its banking offerings.

Credit union members using Bankjoy’s banking platform will have seamless access to Allied’s full suite of digital payment products, including FlexPay bill pay with eBills and the PicturePay click-and-pay app, A2A and P2P payments, small business payments, digital document storage, and loan payments from external lending institutions.

Allied’s payments technology attracts new members and fosters engagement via a centralised payments hub that is accessed from a credit union’s digital or mobile banking environment. Allied developed real-time digital payments to billers and individuals, which further augments the user experience and provides greater financial wellness, according to the press release.

Allied and Bankjoy sought a partnership to help credit unions respond to mounting competition from alternative payments sources, including BigTech and retail organisations, many of which offer other financial products like depository accounts.


Keywords: partnership, digitalisa, online payments, account-to-account payment, P2P payments, digitalisation
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
