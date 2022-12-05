Airwallex partners with Agoda to ease travel planning for Hong Kong SMEs

These Hong Kong SMEs and startups, with Airwallex Business Accounts, will have access to a 7% discount when they book selected accommodations using their Airwallex Borderless Cards. Additionally, they will also receive 20% cashback on airfares and accommodation booking around the world.
Airwallex’s partnership with Agoda comes at a time when demand for travel has significantly increased, as quarantine measures and travel restrictions ease.
In a recent Airwallex Hong Kong SME customer survey, 84% of respondents plan to take a business trip in the next 6 months where the top international destinations include Southeast Asia, Europe, and Australia. Other Hong Kong SMEs are also considering to travel to Mainland China, the US, and the UK.
Officials from Airwallex stated that after almost three years of pandemic travel restrictions, many local businesses are eager to start traveling again. Being able to travel enables companies to keep up with the competition and to identify opportunities for growth. And as businesses in Hong Kong re-equip themselves to get the most out of their travels, they are pleased to be offering their continued support, empowering the city’s SME and startup community to travel and grow internationally with help from their partners.
