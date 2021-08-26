|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Afterpay introduces new advertising solutions

Thursday 26 August 2021 14:15 CET | News

US-based BNPL provider Afterpay has debuted Afterpay Ads, a new suite of advertising products to help brands reach, acquire and activate loyal shoppers across the Afterpay ecosystem. 

These new advertising options are built for brands who are focused on growing their base of Gen Z and Millennial shoppers. With Afterpay Ads, brands can place featured ads across the Afterpay app and amplify merchant promotions, products and offers on a pay-for-performance model. Brands choose the products they want to promote via sponsored listing formats, such as deals, products and collections, and pay only when a shopper engages with the ad. 

Afterpay is currently available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain, where it is known as Clearpay.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, Afterpay, BNPL, instalment payments, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like