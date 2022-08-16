AFS launces in-house built BPay app

BPay is owned and operated by AFS and provides a secure, easy-to-use alternative for online payments. It is part of a country-wide initiative to enhance digitalisation in Bahrain and make the transition towards a cashless economy, while supporting the country’s government initiatives to drive digital transformation.
Clients can use BPay to purchase goods or services online, send and receive money through a series of methods (including QR codes), store credentials for different payment instruments, remit money nationwide and internationally, as well as pay bills or use value-added services.
The new digital wallet aims to expand its service offering in the future and support financial and social inclusion that will make it available to all segments of the population in the Kingdom of Bahrain, including the bank underserved people.
BPay is a tailored digital wallet that facilitates digital transactions in a secure manner, in near-real time locations across the globe. According to its officials, it was designed to provide speed, convenience, and transparency to make payments faster, more secure, and decrease the online abandonment cart rate.
BPay is directly integrated into AFS PoS terminals using APIs designed for both merchants and corporations, which will make for more efficient and convenient payments. Customers can access BPay via their mobile phones through a digital app available on Google Play or Apple Play. Once they install the app, users can top up their BPay account using Benefit.
