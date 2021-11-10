|
Affirm expands its partnership with Amazon

Thursday 11 November 2021 12:32 CET | News

BNPL platform Affirm has decided to strengthen its partnership with Amazon.

The extended partnership allows all eligible purchases made in the US of USD 50 and more on Amazon to be split into monthly payments, a service that was earlier available only to selected customers. 

As part of the agreement, Amazon will buy shares of Affirm’s stock, making the company Amazon’s only third party, non-credit card, BNPL service provided in the US until January 2023. Moreover, the BNPL platform will become a recurrent payment method in Amazon’s Pay digital wallet.

Affirm is an US-based online payment platform that counts for over 8.5 million customers and offers monthly installment plans with zero fees.

More: Link


Keywords: partnership, Amazon, BNPL, mobile payments, e-wallet, digital wallet
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United States
