Zing launches automatic and one-tap top-ups for all customers

Monday 4 November 2024 10:13 CET | News

International money app Zing and Visa’s Tink have announced the launch of automatic and one-tap top-ups for all Zing members through the use of Open Banking.

Following this announcement, Zing has announced the launch of two new frictionless, top-up options for its members. Automatic and one-tap top-ups are set to utilise Open Banking variable recurring payments (VRP) in order to enable members to add funds from seven major banks fastly and securely. 

In addition, the new features are expected to be available for all members through Visa’s Open Banking platform Tink. Customers will have the possibility to link their banking app directly to their Zing wallet for fast, automatic, and secure top-ups without the need for reconnection every 30 days. The companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well. 

Zing has announced the launch of automatic and one-tap to-ups for all its members and customers.

More information on the product launch

The addition of this feature is set to continue to accelerate Zing’s rapid development and growth, aiming to enable members to hold 20+ currencies, send money in 30+ currencies, and spend in 200+ countries and territories with a single app and card while knowing their funds are safeguarded and enjoying 24/7 human customer support.

In addition, one-tap top-ups will leverage linked accounts in order to enable clients to select the amount they want to credit their wallet and do so with just one tap, without manually inputting details or leaving the Zing app, through the use of Open Banking account linking. By setting a pre-approved monthly limit, each top-up no longer needs to be approved by the customer’s bank each time a transfer is made. 

At the same time, automatic top-ups will use the same account-linking technology, while also enabling clients to set a minimum balance limit and a maximum automatic top-up value. Once the member’s wallet falls below the minimum limit, Zing will automatically top-up the wallet by the predefined value. 

Both features were made available for all members and will work with most of the UK’s major banks and financial institutions, including HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds, Nationwide Bank, NatWest, and Santander.


Source: Link


