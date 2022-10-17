Younited partners with OneFor to provide consumer credit 

OneFor is a digital finance and money app for consumers offering a wide range of digital finance services, including account, payment, trading, credit, and card services. Additionally, OneFor offers borderless family accounts with multiple connected debit cards, powered by Mastercard International. As a pan-European fintech, OneFor has teams in the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, and several countries in Southeastern Europe.
The launch of the instalment loan offering in partnership with Younited will use technology and collaboration to deliver real value. In addition to the account and transfer services, customers, initially in Germany, can apply for a personal loan of up to EUR 50,000 directly via the OneFor app and make use of a digital application process and fast loan decision.
The collaboration between Younited and Onefor offers consumers access to Younited's loans via the OneFor app, including a quick approval process and payout. According to a OneFor representative, as a fully digital financial service provider, the company wants to offer its customers value-added services that facilitate their life.
Younited also offers a Plug & Play technology that enables brands and e-merchants to boost sales by offering an instant credit solution at checkout, whether online or in-store. Neobanks and e-banking players integrate these credit solutions to broaden the range and quality of services offered to their customers.
