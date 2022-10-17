Subscribe
News

Younited partners with OneFor to provide consumer credit 

Thursday 20 October 2022 11:05 CET | News

Consumer credit platform Younited has announced partnering with Germany-based fintech OneFor for consumer credit for private individuals. 

 

OneFor is a digital finance and money app for consumers offering a wide range of digital finance services, including account, payment, trading, credit, and card services. Additionally, OneFor offers borderless family accounts with multiple connected debit cards, powered by Mastercard International. As a pan-European fintech, OneFor has teams in the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, and several countries in Southeastern Europe.

The launch of the instalment loan offering in partnership with Younited will use technology and collaboration to deliver real value. In addition to the account and transfer services, customers, initially in Germany, can apply for a personal loan of up to EUR 50,000 directly via the OneFor app and make use of a digital application process and fast loan decision.

Aim of the partnership

The aim of this partnership is to use synergies between the offerings of both parties and thereby give more customers easy access to consumer credit. With this cooperation, OneFor is taking a step towards expanding its product portfolio with the aim of enabling its customers to apply for a loan from Younited using the digital application process.

The collaboration between Younited and Onefor offers consumers access to Younited's loans via the OneFor app, including a quick approval process and payout. According to a OneFor representative, as a fully digital financial service provider, the company wants to offer its customers value-added services that facilitate their life.



Younited’s credit offer

Younited loan amounts range from EUR 1000 to 50,000 with fixed interest rates and a repayment period of 6 to 84 months. According to a Younited representative, over 1 million customers are already using this offer. The credit platform is currently present in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Portugal and generates over EUR 2 billion in gross merchandise volume (GMV) annually, with almost 50 percent of sales being generated outside of France, where it was founded.

Plug & Play technology

Younited also offers a Plug & Play technology that enables brands and e-merchants to boost sales by offering an instant credit solution at checkout, whether online or in-store. Neobanks and e-banking players integrate these credit solutions to broaden the range and quality of services offered to their customers.


