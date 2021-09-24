|
Yabx expands operations and service offerings in Africa

Friday 24 September 2021 13:03 CET | News

Netherlands-based Yabx has announced it aims for expanding its market share in the digital lending space in Africa.

With partnership agreements signed with banks and wallet operators in several East, West, and Central African countries, Yabx is focused on market expansion and launching new service offerings to cater to customer needs.

Incubated by Comviva Technologies, a global leader in digital financial services, Yabx aims at simplifying financial access to new-to-credit customers and MSMEs in Africa by providing financial access to the underserved. It uses technology and analytics to reduce the cost of delivering financial services, thereby bringing banking services to the underserved.

The company has established partnerships with banks, microfinance institutions, ecommerce players, payment gateways, credit bureaus, mobile financial services providers, mobile network operators and handset manufacturers in the region. With a greater focus in Africa, Yabx plans to capitalise on the booming digital payments and ecommerce market.

