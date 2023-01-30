Subscribe
Worldline signs a multi-year deal with ING

Monday 30 January 2023 14:02 CET | News

Payment service provider Worldline has extended its partnership with ING Bank to handle debit and card issuing and processing for the latter, across multiple countries.

 

Under the extended agreement, ING is outsourcing issuing processing operations to Worldline. Relying on its technology and know-how, Worldline will help ING focus on its core expertise, ultimately supporting the bank’s growth ambitions.

Attaining globally compliant services and extended reach

ING operates its card issuing business in multiple countries across the globe and outsources issuing services of their business. Outsourcing such services allows banks and other financial institutions to better focus on areas of their business that provide added value for their customers, lowering their operational costs and maximising resources. By partnering with Worldline, ING can rely on cards issuing services backed by modern technology, lower operation costs, and augmented capabilities. This allows ING to provide its customers an enhanced range of issuing solutions that are fully compliant with all regulations, on a local and global level.

Officials from Worldline stated that the two companies have been partners in various countries for over three decades. They are happy ING is not only prolonging this partnership but also extending the number of countries and services. By outsourcing card issuing processing services to us, ING can focus on creating value for their customers by re-inventing digital journeys. This agreement highlights Worldline's position in being able to support banks in their outsourcing strategy. Not only the Netherlands, but across Europe – and beyond.

What does Worldline do?

Worldline is a player in the payments industry and the technology partner of choice for merchants, banks, and acquirers. Present in more than 40 countries, Worldline provides its clients with sustainable, trusted, and innovative solutions fostering their growth. Services offered by Worldline include instore and online commercial acquiring, secure payment transaction processing, and other digital services.

For more information about Worldline, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.


Keywords: Worldline, ING, Issuer, payment processing, partnership
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: ING, Worldline
Countries: World
