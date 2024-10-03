Worldline partners with BOCHK

Following this announcement, BOCHK is expected to leverage Worldline’s cloud-native application in order to further optimise customer experience and expand client offerings with its new Mastercard multi-currency debit card.
The partnership reflects the overall growing trend in the payments industry that focuses on adopting open platform solutions, which underscores the bank’s added value of Worldline’s suite of tools. Paysuite Essential Edition will provide a safe and efficient solution as an alternative to legacy platforms. In addition, both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry.
The Paysuite Essential Edition was developed as an open platform card solution that features five core functions – issuing, acquiring, authorisation, switching, and routing. With this collaboration, Worldline will have the possibility to enable the bank to provide a more personalised experience to their clients and customers. The company will offer a local support team, with local expertise to cope with BOCHK's future business expansion strategy, as well as the needed support for the compliance requirements within the HK banking industry.
At the same time, the solution will support the Mastercard multi-currency card, which facilitates worldwide transactions with ease, security, and efficiency. This infrastructure will shorten the time to go to market for new business features, which will lead to the rapid deployment of innovative solutions.
Worldline’s open platform card solution will also deliver improved capabilities through API connectivity, which will reduce integration complexity and secure incorporation with other systems and modules, including digital banking, customer service, and fraud detection. Through the use of a user-friendly portal, the bank will have the possibility to create or modify products itself, which will optimise flexibility, scalability, and control.
Currently, the Paysuite Essential Edition is already available in other markets and is Mastercard-certified.
