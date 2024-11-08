Wolt partners with Revolut to bring Wolt+ membership to its subscribers

Following this announcement, Wolt+, the firm’s subscription program, is set to be available to Revolut Premium, Metal, and Ultra paid plan subscribers across 17 European markets. Through this partnership, Revolut clients will have the possibility to benefit from the convenience and savings of Wolt+ for free.
In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of users and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.
Included in the key benefits for Revolut cardholders are the Complimentary Wolt+ Membership (by leveraging this service, Revolut Premium, Metal, and Ultra paid plan subscribers will receive free access to Wolt+, unlocking unlimited free deliveries), as well as convenience and security on demand (meaning that Wolt+ subscribers will have the possibility to order from a broad selection of local restaurants, grocery stores, and retailers, which will provide easy access to essential products and solutions).
At the same time, the solution will also offer EUR 0 delivery fees and access to exclusive discounts and campaigns, focusing on providing customers with an optimised experience, as well as on accelerating the overall development of the local financial landscape.
According to the official press release, this offer will be available to Revolut Premium, Metal, and Ultra subscribers in the following 17 European markets: Austria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Croatia, Hungary, Greece, Lithuania, Latvia, Malta, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Sweden.
