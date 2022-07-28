Subscribe
Westpac to launch digital mortgage

Thursday 28 July 2022

Westpac, an Australia-based bank, has announced the next steps in becoming a digital first bank and transforming the products and services offered to customers.

The changes include a digital mortgage where customers can gain unconditional approval in as little as ten minutes, new features in the Westpac app, and a digital strategy for branches to help customers bank anytime, anywhere.

The changes are being driven by customers who want banking services that are fast, secure, and personalised to meet their needs.

This process will be available in the final quarter of 2022 for new and existing owner-occupier sole applicants refinancing to Westpac’s Flexi First variable home loan. It will then be expanded to a range of other customers and mortgage products.


Keywords: product launch, banks, digital banking, digitalisation, online banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Westpac
Countries: Australia
