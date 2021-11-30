|
News

Westpac continues its digital banking strategy

Tuesday 30 November 2021 10:59 CET | News

Westpac has announced it will continue its digital banking strategy with Android banking app roll out as a response to a growing number of consumers and businesses choosing to bank digitally.

Following a trial with more than 20,000 customers, the updated app includes features such as smart search to enable customers to quickly locate banking services or transactions across multiple accounts; a digital card where customers can access a digital version of their card in the app which can be used for purchases; a cards hub so customers can consolidate their debit or credit cards in one place; and accessibility improvements including make it compatible with screen reader and voiceover technology for customers who may be hearing or vision impaired.

The rollout follows the app being introduced to the bank's 1.7 million iPhone customers earlier in 2021.


More: Link


