|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Western Union launches digital banking app WU+ in Germany

Tuesday 10 May 2022 13:16 CET | News

US-based multinational financial services company Western Union has announced launching WU+, its integrated app for digital banking and international money transfers in Germany. 

The Western Union Company platform enables cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments and the company's global financial network connects more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies. WU+ is operated by Western Union International Bank. With WU+, customers in Germany who work across borders or who have moved from abroad can take care of their financial affairs with Western Union’s app. Users can set up a digital multi-currency bank account and hold funds there, benefit from an introductory interest rate of up to 3% on savings and an introductory offer of 3 fee-free international money transfers across Western Union's global network. 

Additionally, account holders can send and receive money internationally in different currencies, and this can be done free of charge and immediately between WU+ users. Customers may also use a debit card issued in cooperation with Visa for payments. Users can have their money paid out in cash at hundreds of thousands of locations around the world or sent directly to a debit or credit card, mobile wallet, or bank account. Western Union plans to roll out its new digital banking platform to more European countries later this year. The app is now available in the German Google Store and App Store. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: expansion, payment processing, cross-border payments, digital currency, money transfer, transactions
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Western Union
Countries: Germany, United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Western Union

|
Discover all the Company news on Western Union and other articles related to Western Union in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like