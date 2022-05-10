Western Union launches digital banking app WU+ in Germany

The Western Union Company platform enables cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments and the company's global financial network connects more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies. WU+ is operated by Western Union International Bank. With WU+, customers in Germany who work across borders or who have moved from abroad can take care of their financial affairs with Western Union’s app. Users can set up a digital multi-currency bank account and hold funds there, benefit from an introductory interest rate of up to 3% on savings and an introductory offer of 3 fee-free international money transfers across Western Union's global network.
Additionally, account holders can send and receive money internationally in different currencies, and this can be done free of charge and immediately between WU+ users. Customers may also use a debit card issued in cooperation with Visa for payments. Users can have their money paid out in cash at hundreds of thousands of locations around the world or sent directly to a debit or credit card, mobile wallet, or bank account. Western Union plans to roll out its new digital banking platform to more European countries later this year. The app is now available in the German Google Store and App Store.
