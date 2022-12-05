Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Wells Fargo launches new commercial banking portal for business clients

Monday 5 December 2022 14:16 CET | News

Wells Fargo has rolled out a one-stop banking platform equipped with artificial intelligence and Machine learning to help clients personalise their accounts.

 

The platform, called Vantage, replaces the bank’s Commercial Electronic Office Portal, or CEO Portal, which it launched over in 2002 to serve its commercial banking and corporate and investment banking clients. More than USD 1 trillion in payments volume flows through the portal each month, in addition to generating over 5 million sessions monthly, according to the bank.

Wells Fargo has rolled out a one-stop banking platform equipped with artificial intelligence and Machine learning to help clients personalise their accounts.

Fulfilling banking desires with new technology

Vantage is designed to meet the evolving needs of corporate and commercial clients. The platform is modular by design and aims to address firms’ financial services needs as they grow. The bank is in the process of migrating CEO Portal users to Vantage accounts.

Company officials stated that as a company grows, it needs more sophisticated tools, and those tools become available within the same experience. It’s all in one portal. Companies won’t run out of runway because of the modular nature of Vantage. It gives the ability to scale with customers. The bank spent 2021 building the platform and focused its initial efforts on identifying user personas.

Wells Fargo built artificial intelligence and machine learning into the foundation of the platform to help manage the range of customer types expected to use Vantage. The launch comes as legacy institutions like Wells Fargo face growing competition from fintech firms that are also launching platforms to serve businesses’ banking needs.

The solution is a differentiator for Wells Fargo 

The bank’s representatives want Vantage to be a place where their clients can get all of their banking from a digital perspective. It offers a lot in one platform. The bank is also attuned to the fintech ecosystem and is looking to partner where it makes sense.

The new platform is one of the latest digital revamps for the USD 1.7 trillion-asset bank. Wells Fargo rolled out a new consumer mobile app in 2022 and unveiled a virtual assistant, called Fargo, in October 2022.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: banks, product launch, artificial intelligence, machine learning, fintech
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Wells Fargo
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Wells Fargo

|
Discover all the Company news on Wells Fargo and other articles related to Wells Fargo in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like