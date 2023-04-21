Subscribe
News

Wealth tech LIQID launches LIQID Income Strategy and LIQID Smart Start

Friday 21 April 2023 15:24 CET | News

Germany-based wealth tech LIQID has announced the launch of LIQID Income Strategy and LIQID Smart Start.


According to a LIQID representative, attractive interest rates are an option to counteract inflation, however, real asset preservation only works through the capital market. With LIQID Smart Start, the company is building a bridge between call money and the capital market. At the same time, it is introducing LIQID Income, a new low-fluctuation bond strategy with a target return of 3.5%.

Wealth tech LIQID launches LIQID Income Strategy and LIQID Smart Start


As stated by the LIQID representative, with persistent inflation, overnight and fixed-term deposits mean a gradual but significant loss in value. Due to higher yields on bonds and reduced valuations on shares, the prospects on the capital market are better today than they have been for years, according to the wealth tech’s representative. For a regular 60:40 multi-asset portfolio, the medium-term expected return is 5.5% after costs. Nevertheless, the LIQID representative understands that investors are concerned about markets that remain volatile and are unsure about the right time to enter. LIQID would therefore like to use LIQID Smart Start to build a bridge to the capital market for them.

LIQID Smart Start

With the new Smart Start offer, LIQID enables customers to benefit from 2.5% interest on their investment. Users either invest in their individual strategy over a period of up to 12 months or decide together with their supervisor over the next 6 months which strategy suits them best. Due to the direct interest rate of 2.5%, the entry hurdle is low. At the same time, a staggered entry aims to reduce the stress of the attempted investment timing.

 

LIQID Income

LIQID also presents a new solution for investors who do not want to invest in the stock market in the short or medium term. The LIQID Income Strategy invests in a diversified portfolio of short-term bond ETFs from governments and companies with high credit ratings and no currency risks. With a target return of currently 3.5% per year, the company expects very small fluctuations of less than 0.5%.

In connection with Smart Start, LIQID Income enables investors to benefit from the ECB interest rate hike with little risk, without being directly involved in the stock market. According to a LIQID representative, the expected return is above overnight and fixed-term deposits. Customers and interested parties can start immediately with Smart Start, while LIQID Income will be available in May 2023.

More: Link


