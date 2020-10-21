United Overseas Bank launches AI-driven financial management app Mighty Insights

Via this service, customers will receive personalised insights based on their banking and spending patterns, enabling them to track and to manage their savings and expenses. Mighty Insights will also propose financial solutions that can assist with meeting the customers’ financial needs.
According to Fintechnews.my, Mighty Insights uses data analytics, machine learning and pattern recognition algorithms to determine the assistance it can provide its customers, who span different life stages and have varied financial needs and lifestyle priorities.
The service allows customers to track their finances and anticipate their cash flow needs for the month. Mighty Insights also offers suggestions on how to increase savings and to reduce debt.
UOB Malaysia has also incorporated the DuitNow Quick Response (QR) code payment function into the app, allowing customers to scan a QR code to transfer funds or to make payments.
