Uncapped, Salt Edge partner to accelerate eligibility checks for companies' funding

Tuesday 13 October 2020

Revenue-based finance provider Uncapped has partnered with open banking solutions provider Salt Edge to accelerate the funding process for companies.

Uncapped helps entrepreneurs raise growth capital without giving up control of their businesses. Uncapped offers Europe-based startups and other companies financial resources with 0% interest. Salt Edge Partner Program helps Uncapped to accelerate the eligibility checks, providing instant access to the required data aggregated from banks. Now the company will be able to speed up the time it takes to verify the applicant’s business performance and boost a lending decision. 

Uncapped has leveraged open banking technology to pot automatisation in their funding processes in Europe. Uncapped clients range from companies in the ecommerce, SaaS, and direct-to-consumer to gaming and app development sectors. Driven by Salt Edge’s open banking and data enrichment solutions, Uncapped eliminates red-tape and bureaucratic obstacles which businesses usually meet trying to qualify for additional funding, according to the official press release.

