UK consumers willing to embrace new banking technology

According to a research by NTT DATA UK, the closure of physical bank branches pushed UK consumers towards digital channels. Since lockdown nearly half now expect to be able to do all their banking via an app. Results varied by age, with 35-44 the most likely and respondents aged 55 and over the least likely to demand app-only banking in the future.
Amongst consumers surveyed by NTT DATA, 56% used online banking before lockdown, rising to almost 80% who said they used online banking during lockdown. These figures drop back to 69% who said that they will continue to bank online post-lockdown, which represents a 23% rise in online banking usage by the time lockdown ends.
Looking ahead, customers seem willing to embrace new technologies in different areas of banking too. 1 in 5 people are now more likely to try chatbots to serve their banking needs, while 1 in 4 UK consumers are open to virtual meetings with their bank manager, instead of visiting their local branch.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions