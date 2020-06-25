Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

UK consumers willing to embrace new banking technology

Thursday 25 June 2020 14:14 CET | News

The COVID-19 lockdown has shifted consumers’ banking habits, encouraging a surge in demand for online and app-based banking in the post-pandemic world.

According to a research by NTT DATA UK, the closure of physical bank branches pushed UK consumers towards digital channels. Since lockdown nearly half  now expect to be able to do all their banking via an app. Results varied by age, with 35-44 the most likely and respondents aged 55 and over the least likely to demand app-only banking in the future.

Amongst consumers surveyed by NTT DATA, 56% used online banking before lockdown, rising to almost 80% who said they used online banking during lockdown. These figures drop back to 69% who said that they will continue to bank online post-lockdown, which represents a 23% rise in online banking usage by the time lockdown ends.

Looking ahead, customers seem willing to embrace new technologies in different areas of banking too. 1 in 5 people are now more likely to try chatbots to serve their banking needs, while 1 in 4 UK consumers are open to virtual meetings with their bank manager, instead of visiting their local branch.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: UK, banks, technology, COVID-19, coronavirus, banking, digital, NTT DATA, online banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like