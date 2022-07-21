Subscribe
UK-based BankiFi expands to North America

Thursday 21 July 2022

Embedded banking solutions provider BankiFi has expanded into North America with the launch of BankiFi Americas. 

 

The organisation’s growth and expansion into the US market will support the digitisation and payment modernisation requirements of SMBs, while placing financial institutions at the heart of the relationship.

Currently, community financial institutions in the US are reportedly facing existential threat from fintech platforms, national banks, and accounting package vendors that are offering a competitive suite of payment solutions to SMBs. With BankiFi’s open cash management platform and architecture, financial institutions can embed a flexible solution that can be customised to address the unique segments of their small business portfolio. 

The platform addresses reportedly critical SMB requirements through digital workflows that collect payments faster, automate data integration with accounting platforms, and provide comprehensive insights to optimise working capital, as stated by the company.

