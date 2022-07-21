UK-based BankiFi expands to North America

The organisation’s growth and expansion into the US market will support the digitisation and payment modernisation requirements of SMBs, while placing financial institutions at the heart of the relationship.
Currently, community financial institutions in the US are reportedly facing existential threat from fintech platforms, national banks, and accounting package vendors that are offering a competitive suite of payment solutions to SMBs. With BankiFi’s open cash management platform and architecture, financial institutions can embed a flexible solution that can be customised to address the unique segments of their small business portfolio.
The platform addresses reportedly critical SMB requirements through digital workflows that collect payments faster, automate data integration with accounting platforms, and provide comprehensive insights to optimise working capital, as stated by the company.
To find out more about BankiFi, we encourage you to check its profile from our company database.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions