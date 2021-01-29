UK banks to rethink branch closures during lockdown

The FCA said banks should consider the impact of national restrictions on their ability to comply with regulatory guidance on closing branches. The authority released a statement today urging banks to consult any customers that are affected directly. The FCA is concerned that these activities could have significant consequences for customers and that it may be harder than usual to reach all customers under the current restrictions and engage with them on closure proposals effectively.
In January 2021 HSBC revealed plans to close 82 branches across the UK after a drop in footfall across its retail network and a surge in digital banking. The FCA are concerned that closures could have significant consequences for customers, particularly those needing in-branch services and without access to online banking.
The authority expects firms to ensure vulnerable and hard-to-reach customers are aware of the proposals and to deliver clear alternatives during this period of national restrictions. Where appropriate, the FCA encouraged banks to engage with customers to understand their needs and properly consider the individual impacts of closures.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions