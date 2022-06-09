Two-thirds of German banks rely on embedded finance, study shows

Credi2 is a DACH company for embedded finance solutions in the area of "buy now, pay later" and subscriptions. The fintech enables banks and retailers to offer modern sales financing solutions via the Credi2 platform. According to a Credi2 representative, the majority of banks have abandoned the idea of only wanting to sell financial services in the traditional banking sector and they follow their customers to the point of sale.
89% of the decision-makers surveyed do not want to waste any more time in order to benefit from the enormous growth potential. Instead of developing new products themselves, many banks turn to external service providers for support. With white-label solutions, which the specialists adapt to existing IT structures, banks can be on the market with an embedded finance product within a few weeks.
