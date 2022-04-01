Trustly launches Trustly Express in multiple European countries

Trustly Express reportedly reduces the number of steps at checkout for returning users for an improved experience. The company continues to take steps towards its vision to power the shift to a cardless society by making account-to-account (A2A) payments a new global standard, and the launch of Trustly Express looks to strengthen this move. Trustly Express wants to enable merchants to improve the payment experience for their end users, driving increased conversion and customer loyalty.
Built on top of the bank’s PSD2 APIs, Trustly Express reduces the number of steps at checkout for returning users. Instead of a regular experience, typically with a five-step flow including two so called Strong Customer Authentications* (SCAs) where the consumer identifies itself, Trustly Express brings the flow down to a single payment confirmation page and only one SCA. This allows returning consumers to complete their debit payment faster with the SCA step typically being biometric-based (FaceID or a Fingerprint becoming a standard offering amongst banks in Europe).
