Trustly joins Financial Data Exchange

Tuesday 25 May 2021 13:34 CET | News

Trustly has joined the Financial Data Exchange (FDX), a non-profit dedicated to unifying the financial industry around a common technical standard for consumer access to financial data. 

Its membership comes as the new Biden administration in the US has indicated strong interest in regulating Open Finance and as Canada is scheduled to make decisions to regulate Open Banking by the end of 2021.

Through its involvement in FDX, Trustly will be able to lend its experience and play a role in shaping Open Banking in North America.


Keywords: Open Banking, data, Open Finance, regulation
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United States
