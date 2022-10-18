Subscribe
Trade Republic expands to 11 countries

Tuesday 18 October 2022 15:18 CET | News

Germany-based savings platform Trade Republic has announced expanding to 11 additional markets.

 

These include Belgium, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Portugal, Slovakia, and Slovenia. Users in these countries can now use Trade Republic to build their wealth over the long term. Trade Republic now enables a total of 340 million Europeans in 17 countries, including the existing markets of Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Austria, to have safe and easy access to the capital market.

According to a Trade Republic representative, inflation in the euro zone has risen sharply, which means that Europeans need access to capital markets in order to make long-term investments, participate in economic growth and ultimately save for retirement.

Trade Republic’s offer

The core of the offer are free ETF and share savings plans. The Trade Republic Depot can be opened both in the app and on the desktop. There are no order commissions for the execution of an order. Customers only pay an external fee of EUR 1 per execution. Investors can invest in individual stocks, ETFs, crypto, or derivatives at Trade Republic.



Previous funding rounds

Trade Republic has raised over EUR 1.3 billion from investors such as Sequoia, Peter Thiels Founders Fund, and most recently Ontario Teachers' to invest in further growth, expand its offering and launch new products that make it possible for all Europeans to build wealth. Their most recent funding round took place in June 2022, when they secured EUR 250 million in an extended Series C financing round.

Their aim

Trade Republic's mission is to make private wealth accumulation and retirement planning easier for millions of Europeans with commission-free access to the capital markets. Trade Republic offers investing in stocks and cryptocurrencies, as well as ETF and stock savings plans. As a technology company, they are overseen by the Bundesbank and BaFin.

Fractional shares offer

Since the beginning of October 2022, Trade Republic has also offered the opportunity to invest in real fractional shares. Clients can invest any dollar amount in any stock and ETF at any budget. This removed a major entry hurdle because investors can now afford any share. This allows investors broader portfolio diversification and access to all assets. With the purchase of fractional shares, real shares are transferred to the investor at Trade Republic. According to a Trade Republic representative, the introduction of fractional shares and ETFs advances the democratisation of wealth accumulation for users.


