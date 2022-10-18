Trade Republic expands to 11 countries

These include Belgium, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Portugal, Slovakia, and Slovenia. Users in these countries can now use Trade Republic to build their wealth over the long term. Trade Republic now enables a total of 340 million Europeans in 17 countries, including the existing markets of Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Austria, to have safe and easy access to the capital market.
According to a Trade Republic representative, inflation in the euro zone has risen sharply, which means that Europeans need access to capital markets in order to make long-term investments, participate in economic growth and ultimately save for retirement.
Since the beginning of October 2022, Trade Republic has also offered the opportunity to invest in real fractional shares. Clients can invest any dollar amount in any stock and ETF at any budget. This removed a major entry hurdle because investors can now afford any share. This allows investors broader portfolio diversification and access to all assets. With the purchase of fractional shares, real shares are transferred to the investor at Trade Republic. According to a Trade Republic representative, the introduction of fractional shares and ETFs advances the democratisation of wealth accumulation for users.
