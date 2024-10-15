Token.io and Santander UK collaborate to expand Open Banking payment options

According to the official press release, Santander will integrate Token.io’s infrastructure to enable credit card payments directly from external bank accounts. This A2A payment method offers a smoother alternative to direct debits or manual transfers, eliminating the need for manual data input and utilising biometric Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) for secure mobile payments.
Moreover, Santander plans to use Token.io’s infrastructure to modernise real-time money transfers for its retail banking customers.
This integration supports Santander’s goal of delivering high-quality, seamless services across all channels. Santander UK, a subsidiary of Banco Santander, serves over 14 million customers, offering a wide range of financial products, including mortgages, loans, credit cards, and savings accounts. The bank also provides business solutions designed to support growth.
The partnership comes in light of a recent Capgemini’s World Payments Report 2025, which stresses the importance of instant payments and open banking for financial institutions. The World Payments Report 2025 predicts that these technologies could reduce the growth of traditional card transactions by 15-25%, underscoring the need for banks to embrace Open Banking and instant payments to stay competitive and fuel long-term growth.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions