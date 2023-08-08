Subscribe
Tink and An Post make free money management widely available

Tuesday 8 August 2023 12:41 CET | News

Ireland-based postal services provider An Post has expanded access to its Money Manager budgeting tool to everyone in Ireland, in partnership with Open Banking platform Tink.

 

Using Tink’s Open Banking technology, the Money Manager smart budgeting tool securely links people’s current accounts and credit cards from all major banks in one place, giving them a unified view of their financial behaviour over longer periods of time.

An Post offers access to its Money Manager budgeting tool to everyone in Ireland, in partnership with Tink.

Enabling financial control with personalised money management

Completely personalised, it allows users to better manage their savings and set budgets to achieve their financial goals. To facilitate this, spending and budget alerts show users when they are approaching their personally-set limits enabling them to adjust their spending accordingly. They also receive useful insights into things such as unusual transaction patterns and can categorise spending into different categories so that money can be mapped and tracked on an ongoing basis – helping to reduce financial surprises.

Officials from Tink said that in the current economic climate, people are understandably on the lookout for tools to help them understand and track their spending. The expansion of their partnership with An Post means that anyone with a bank account in Ireland can now use their Open Banking-powered Money Manager app to access real-time insights into their financial circumstances. At a time when many are struggling with their day-to-day finances, this will add considerable value to customers – putting power back into their hands and allowing them to make informed financial decisions.

Also commenting on the partnership, An Post’s representatives said their recent research shows people in Ireland feel a lack of financial control, as they try to keep afloat during challenging times. In fact, almost nine-in-ten (87%) over 18s have expressed financial concerns for 2023. They are happy to expand their existing partnership with Tink – allowing anyone with a bank account in Ireland to use their engaging Money Manager tools. This enables them to provide people with a real-time view of their financial situation, with features which will help users to improve their financial situation.

Previously, An Post launched a national TV campaign to bring attention to the benefits of using Open Banking to help people manage their finances. Existing An Post Money customers can use their ten-digit User ID to access the app once downloaded while new customers who wish to use Money Manager can download the An Post Money app on the App Store or Google Play and link their accounts.


Keywords: spend management, Open Banking, data aggregation, credit card, bank account
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: An Post, Tink
Countries: Ireland
Discover all the Company news on An Post and other articles related to An Post





