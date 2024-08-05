ThinCats obtains GBP 75 million mezzanine facility

Being part of the GBP 700 million private warehouse introduced in September 2023, the CPP Investments’ funding assists ThinCats in supporting growing UK small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In addition, CPP Investments’ addition to the company’s range of funders allows the latter to advance its GBP 2 billion loan book target over the upcoming years. Back in July 2024, when its financial year ended, ThinCats reported that it lent nearly GBP 378 million to SMEs across the UK, which was a substantial increase from the previous year. At that time, representatives underlined that despite several difficulties, including cost inflation, energy bills, and higher interest rates, as well as a drop in activity across the market, the firm continued to expand and showcased an increase in origination levels.
Moreover, the facility comes as the most recent line of funding received by ThinCats and highlights the capabilities of the UK SMEs the company targets its lending services to. According to CPP Investments’ officials, the company is an active participant in private warehouse funding, with it being pleased to be part of funding the UK’s economic growth via ThinCats’ platform.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions