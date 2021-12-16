|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Temenos expands its partnership with Microsoft

Thursday 16 December 2021 11:42 CET | News

Temenos, a banking software company, has expanded its relationship with Microsoft to meet the demand from banks for SaaS and banking services delivered by The Temenos’ Banking Cloud.

Temenos is collaborating with Microsoft to develop financial services offerings in the cloud to drive scalability, operational efficiency, and innovation. The Temenos Banking Cloud is hosted on Microsoft Azure.

Furthermore, Temenos will collaborate with Microsoft on Green Cloud initiatives to help banks see a reduction in their carbon footprint and support them in achieving their ESG goals. Research commissioned by Microsoft estimates businesses using their infrastructure are up to 93% more energy-efficient and can result in up to 98% lower carbon emissions than operating their own datacenter.

According to a recent Economist Intelligence Unit report, the take-up of SaaS and cloud infrastructure has accelerated since the start of the pandemic, as banks seize an opportunity to cut costs and ramp up their digital transformation projects.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Temenos, partnership, Microsoft, cloud, SaaS, financial services
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like