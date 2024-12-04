tell.money partners with Enfuce to Deliver PSD2-compliant Open Banking services

tell.money’s technology and strong compliance focus have positioned it as the partner of choice for Enfuce, a firm that offers secure, modular, and cloud-based payment processing capabilities.
In addition, both firms will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.
According to the official press release, Enfuce selected tell.money for its Open Banking partner as it recognised the platform’s improved technology and the dedicated team behind it as key differentiators. Throughout the use of tell.money’s SaaS platform, which provides Open Banking compliance and Confirmation of Payee (CoP) solutions across the region of the UK and EU, Enfuce has fortified its Open Banking solutions. This will ensure rapid and secure integration for clients and end users.
At the same time, Enfuce will provide PCI-DSS-certified services while running its products in the public cloud. With a focus on collaboration, Enfuce efficiently provides customers with improved features, offering in-house experts and white-labeled technology to help companies design scalable payment solutions with ease. Furthermore, by collaborating with tell.money and combining its platform with its modular cloud-based capabilities, the company is set to deliver integration and superior customer experience to the evolving needs of its client base.
Furthermore, this collaboration allows users to benefit from a transparent, compliant, and safe experience while accelerating the development of the overall financial landscape as well.
