Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

tell.money partners with Enfuce to Deliver PSD2-compliant Open Banking services

Wednesday 4 December 2024 08:22 CET | News

tell.money has announced its partnership with Enfuce in order to provide its customers and clients with PSD2-compliant Open Banking services.

Following this announcement, the collaboration marks a significant step in the development of the Open Banking landscape, which will enable Enfure to deliver secure, efficient, and PSD2-compliant solutions that meet the diverse needs of its clients. 

tell.money’s technology and strong compliance focus have positioned it as the partner of choice for Enfuce, a firm that offers secure, modular, and cloud-based payment processing capabilities.

In addition, both firms will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

tell.money partners with Enfuce to deliver PSD2-compliant Open Banking services for their customers.

More information on the tell.money x Enfuce partnership

According to the official press release, Enfuce selected tell.money for its Open Banking partner as it recognised the platform’s improved technology and the dedicated team behind it as key differentiators. Throughout the use of tell.money’s SaaS platform, which provides Open Banking compliance and Confirmation of Payee (CoP) solutions across the region of the UK and EU, Enfuce has fortified its Open Banking solutions. This will ensure rapid and secure integration for clients and end users. 

At the same time, Enfuce will provide PCI-DSS-certified services while running its products in the public cloud. With a focus on collaboration, Enfuce efficiently provides customers with improved features, offering in-house experts and white-labeled technology to help companies design scalable payment solutions with ease. Furthermore, by collaborating with tell.money and combining its platform with its modular cloud-based capabilities, the company is set to deliver integration and superior customer experience to the evolving needs of its client base. 

Furthermore, this collaboration allows users to benefit from a transparent, compliant, and safe experience while accelerating the development of the overall financial landscape as well. 


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, banking, Open Banking, Open Finance
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Enfuce, tell.money
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Enfuce

|

tell.money

|
Discover all the Company news on Enfuce and other articles related to Enfuce in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like