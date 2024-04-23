Standard Chartered launched new Open Banking Marketplace

With the objective of streamlining business-to-bank collaboration, corporates who are keen to partner with the bank in their digital transformation can benefit from a shorter discovery and implementation process, by allowing their developers to start coding and plugging into the bank’s Open Banking ecosystem.
Browse and filter solutions tailored to their industry across 33 markets globally, including manufacturing, fintech, technology, ecommerce and more;
Create a project space and conduct testing with their team in an upgraded simulator environment which allows them to write and test production-ready code;
Explore new developer guides such as API technology documents and tutorials on the bank’s security protocols and authentication.
The Open Banking Marketplace showcases previous use cases and client testimonials tailored to each API product. This provides insights into replicable solutions and real-world results. This information could be beneficial for stakeholders beyond the developer community.
In January 2024, Standard Chartered expanded in the MENA region with the launch of its full-fledged banking operations in Egypt. After obtaining final approval from the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), the Standard Chartered Bank opened the doors to its first branch in the country. The branch would provide banking services to sovereign and government entities, major corporations, financial institutions, and multinational companies operating in Egypt.
