News

Solarisbank teams up with receeve

Wednesday 16 March 2022 14:55 CET | News

Germany-based collections service provider receeve has teamed with Banking-as-a-Service platform Solarisbank
Both Solarisbank and receeve’s global infrastructure and set of cloud services are built on AWS.

receeve’s collections and recovery technology platform adds to Solarisbank’s API financial services allowing their clients to create their own collections & recovery solution to drive engagement, recovery and profitability. The Solarisbank and receeve partnership provides clients the possibility to address banking experiences and allows clients to remain owners of the full customer relationship, explain receeve officials.

In July 2021 Solarisbank raised over EUR 190 million in an oversubscribed Series D funding round and joined forces with fintech powerhouse Contis. 

Solarisbank and Contis provide Banking-as-a-Service services. Via APIs, the company’s partners can integrate modular financial services directly into their own product offering. Solarisbank’s services cover fiat and crypto assets, lending as well as payments, card issuing and processing. 


More: Link


Keywords: BaaS, partnership, Solarisbank, API
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Germany
